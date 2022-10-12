Charities Act Amendment

|NFP Resource friend, and respected charities expert, Dave Henderson, notes that the Government is pressing on with its so-called ‘modernisation’ agenda. The Charities Amendment Bill 2022 is being considered by the Social Services and Community Select Committee. Submissions close on 10 November.
Sue Baker and Steve Moe hosted a zui (online Zoom meeting) on Friday 7 October for people interested in making a submission.
254 people signed up for the zui and Steven Moe notes that there is not much time left for submissions. Audio of the call is here and also if you prefer then a video of the call is now also embedded at the bottom of an article on what the key changes are, here
Sparked by that Steven and Sue have created this very short letter requesting an additional month for charities to submit – if you click that link you can add your organisation name if you agree with this. Please add names by Friday 21st October and we will aim to send to the Select Committee on Monday 24th. Also, all the comments or questions asked during the session are all in the pdf attached with both responses from Sue and Steven.
Other available resources include: The video and slides of Sue Barker’s Charities are Worth It presentation, Trust Democracy’s 13 July letter to Minister for the Voluntary and Community Sector expressing concerns about the proposed reforms and Trust Democracy’s 20 September letter to all MPs.
Options for keeping up with the play include:
– Sign up for updates at www.charitieslawreform.nz
– Join the NZ Charity Law LinkedIn group
– Join the Charities Act Review 2020 Facebook group.
