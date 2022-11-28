The Good Governance Code

Good Governance is fundamental to the success of your organisation
By getting your governance right, you will have capable, diverse, and engaged board members, a strategy about how to achieve your organisation’s ambitions and serve your community, and ensure your organisation is operating in a legal and ethical manner.

The Good Governance Code is a set of six principles that define what is good governance for community organisations”  – Community Governance

The Code is published by Community Governance and can be accessed here

