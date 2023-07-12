Charities Act 2005 – Amended

Published by NFP Editor on

The Charities Act 2005 has been amended by the Charities Amendment Bill, which came into force on 5 July 2023.

There are a wide range of changes for charities to be aware of.

DIA Charities advise that they will keep updating their website with information about the changes and when they will affect your charity. They will also be including information in our newsletter and Facebook page, so please consider subscribing.

Full details are on the Charities Act Change Hub on the DIA Charities website

See also:

charities-act-amendment-comment

Opinion – No mandate to pass amendment bill (Updated)

Charities Amendment Bill – Submissions and 13 Questions

Categories: AdministrationCharities Act 2005Governance
Tags:

