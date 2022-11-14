Charities Amendment Bill – Submissions and 13 Questions

Message from Sue Barker and David Henderson 11 November 2022



“Submissions to the Parliamentary Committee considering the Charities Amendment Bill will close on 9 December. Maybe you like the Bill. Maybe you think it’s a travesty after all the work that was put in by people across the sector to explain to DIA what the real problems are with the current legislation, Or maybe you’re somewhere between? Whatever your feelings, please send in a submission!

Sue Barker has prepared a list of 13 questions about the Bill – please see at the following link:

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/charities-amendment-bill-13-questions-susan-barker/?trackingId=FZN4D9FdQcK0koKmw8nvvg%3D%3D

These questions are helpful in that they focus on key areas where the current Bill could be significantly improved, so your submission could focus on these areas in particular.

You could also include some comments about some of the other issues that were raised in the review, but are not addressed in the Bill. The Summary of Submissions on the DIA website is helpful in this. See:

https://www.dia.govt.nz/diawebsite.nsf/Files/Modernising-the-Charities-Act-2005-Summary-of-submissions/$file/Modernising-the-Charities-Act-2005-Summary-of-submissions.pdf

A link to the full 363 submissions that were made in 2019, to the review, is on the same page on the DIA website.

To see the actual Bill that is being considered by Parliament’s Social Services and Community Committee go to:

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/bills-proposed-laws/document/BILL_127163/charities-amendment-bill

Remember you can ask to present to the Committee in support of your written submission. It’s a great opportunity to see how law-making actually works, if you can present in person. You can also make a presentation remotely – the Committee members have screens and you can interact with them.

Send your submission to the Secretary, Social Services and Community Committee, Parliament Buildings, Wellington”

davehendersonnz@gmail.com

susan.barker@charitieslaw.co

See also: Charities Act Amendment (Updated)