The State of the Sector

After an introduction, a recent blog starts: “The Third Sector in Aotearoa has significant size. It represents around 4% of GDP and about the same percent of the workforce. The workforce is larger than either Agriculture or Tourism, two of our largest export earners.

The recent Charities Services Annual Report shows growth on all indicators except volunteers. The number of charities has grown each year since 2019-20 to about 29,000. There have been very few charity deregistrations, despite the inevitable interest in the media concerning some struggling charities. Revenue has grown each year to around $27 billion in 2023-24. Though, it would be fair to say that some sectors working at the sharp end of poverty relief such as food banks are finding it tough …”

