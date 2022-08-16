Granting rounds open

Auckland Foundation granting rounds opened15 August, and will close on 2nd September
|Are you or your organisation looking for financial support? Head over to the Foundation website to see if you reach the eligibility requirements of the various funds.
Auckland Foundation run a number of contestable grant rounds every year, with different criteria and grant amounts. The key funds open for submissions this year are the Grassroots Giving Programme, the North Shore Fund, the Daphne Gretta Mary Stevens Community Music Scholarship and the Clinton and Joy Whitley Fund. Head to our website to find out more.
|Auckland Foundation 2022 Grant Rounds
Marlborough District Council Community Grants now open. The Grants Fund, worth $280,000, is now open. This fund is available for not-for-profit organisations providing services in the community covering a range of sectors including heritage, sports and recreation, community welfare and social services. Applications close 21 October 2022