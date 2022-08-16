Granting rounds open

Are you or your organisation looking for financial support? Head over to the Foundation website to see if you reach the eligibility requirements of the various funds.



Auckland Foundation run a number of contestable grant rounds every year, with different criteria and grant amounts. The key funds open for submissions this year are the Grassroots Giving Programme, the North Shore Fund, the Daphne Gretta Mary Stevens Community Music Scholarship and the Clinton and Joy Whitley Fund. Head to our website to find out more.