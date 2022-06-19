Sue Barker,

Director of SUE BARKER CHARITIES LAW www.charitieslaw.co recently issued the following message:

“You will no doubt have seen the Minister’s proposals for charities law reform released last week: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/charities-act-changes-benefit-nz-communities

I personally believe they are an insult to the sector – they will do nothing to benefit New Zealand’s communities and are more likely to act perversely to preclude the sector’s real issues from being addressed. If you’re interested, I was interviewed on Morning Report about it on Friday: https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/morningreport/audio/2018844519/charity-reforms-insult-to-the-sector-lawyer

On a related note, Trust Democracy are holding a workshop on 22 June at 7.30pm entitled Charities are worth it! – please see the following link in case it might be of interest: https://trustdemocracy.nz/2022/05/charities-are-worth-it/

Please also see the following article in case it might be of interest:

Charities beware – the government is trying to remove your rights of appeal – again!“

Note: These views represent those of Sue Barker. They are not necessarily the views of the NFPResource Board.