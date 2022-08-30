Volunteer Best Practice Guidelines review

`The following information has been received from Volunteering New Zealand:
|Volunteering New Zealand is leading a review of volunteer best practice guidelines because: Organisations need effective tools and support to manage volunteers Guidelines need to meet diverse needs and be inclusive Volunteering is changing, demanding a change of approach.
|What are the guidelines?
The Best Practice Guidelines are one of Volunteering New Zealand initiatives to support and develop managers and coordinators of volunteers in New Zealand. They build on the work completed during the development of the Competencies For Volunteer Managers and Best Practice Toolkit . This suite of tools were developed by Volunteering New Zealand and the sector with extensive consultation and input between 2010-2015. We are conducting a review from an inclusion and accessibility lens. Our goals will be for simplified, accessible, inclusive tools and resources to support good volunteer involvement, meeting people where they are at.
|How can I have my say?
We will soon be coming out with a short online survey to ask how you might use the guidelines and what you’d like to see included. Then we’ll hold a series of discussions with special interest groups.
|Review of current best practice guidelines Erina Papp of Impetus Consulting, has reviewed the current Best Practice Guidelines, identifying gaps and opportunities. The review recommends that we:
|* Redevelop the guidelines to better meet the needs of small to medium-sized community organisations
* Update the content to align with changes across the volunteering landscape
* Reflect the New Zealand context with a focus on diversity and inclusion.
Source: Volunteering NZ email 30 August 2022