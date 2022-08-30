Volunteer Best Practice Guidelines review

What are the guidelines?

The Best Practice Guidelines are one of Volunteering New Zealand initiatives to support and develop managers and coordinators of volunteers in New Zealand. They build on the work completed during the development of the Competencies For Volunteer Managers and Best Practice Toolkit . This suite of tools were developed by Volunteering New Zealand and the sector with extensive consultation and input between 2010-2015. We are conducting a review from an inclusion and accessibility lens. Our goals will be for simplified, accessible, inclusive tools and resources to support good volunteer involvement, meeting people where they are at.