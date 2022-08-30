Volunteer Best Practice Guidelines review

Published by NFP Editor on

`The following information has been received from Volunteering New Zealand:

Volunteering New Zealand is leading a review of volunteer best practice guidelines because: Organisations need effective tools and support to manage volunteers Guidelines need to meet diverse needs and be inclusive Volunteering is changing, demanding a change of approach.
What are the guidelines?
The Best Practice Guidelines are one of Volunteering New Zealand initiatives to support and develop managers and coordinators of volunteers in New Zealand. They build on the work completed during the development of the  Competencies For Volunteer Managers  and Best Practice Toolkit . This suite of tools were developed by Volunteering New Zealand and the sector with extensive consultation and input between 2010-2015.  We are conducting a review from an inclusion and accessibility lens. Our goals will be for simplified, accessible, inclusive tools and resources to support good volunteer involvement, meeting people where they are at.
How can I have my say?
We will soon be coming out with a short online survey to ask how you might use the guidelines and what you’d like to see included. Then we’ll hold a series of discussions with special interest groups.  
 
Sign up to be involved
Review of current best practice guidelines Erina Papp of Impetus Consulting, has reviewed the current Best Practice Guidelines, identifying gaps and opportunities. The review recommends that we:
* Redevelop the guidelines to better meet the needs of small to medium-sized community organisations
* Update the content to align with changes across the volunteering landscape
* Reflect the New Zealand context with a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Read a summary

Source: Volunteering NZ email 30 August 2022

Categories: AdministrationGovernanceNon-profit FAQsVolunteers

Related Posts

Administration

Supreme Court decision provides welcome clarity to charities law in Aotearoa New Zealand

On 28 June 2022, the Supreme Court delivered its decision that Family First New Zealand does not advance a charitable purpose. In doing so, the Court endorsed Te Rātā Atawhai, the Charities Registration Board’s (the Read more…

Administration

Granting rounds open

Auckland Foundation granting rounds opened15 August, and will close on 2nd September Are you or your organisation looking for financial support? Head over to the Foundation website to see if you reach the eligibility requirements Read more…

Accounting

Are Not for Profits ready for
their reserves to be made
public?

Recommendations from the recent Charities Act Review could mean registered charities with operating expenses over $140,000 per year will be required to disclose information about the reserves they hold,