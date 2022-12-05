Nonprofit Marketing + Fundraising Trends: Australia + New Zealand Edition

Hubspot Asia Pacific have recently published a free report and resources in which, they say, they “share
> Nonprofit marketing must-have content like user generated content, personalised campaigns and engaging social media challenges to maximise your audience impact
> Case studies of successful nonprofit campaigns to inspire you – like #GivingTuesday and TikTok for Good
> How to create a compelling content strategy and optimise existing content for multiple campaigns
>Free tools to help you with your content, including a planning guide and content calendar template”
The Report can be downloaded here. Registration is required and (not unsurprisingly) some Hubspot advertising is included.
