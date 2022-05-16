Important Charities Law Reform report (Updated post)

Published by NFP Editor on

16 May 2022

The Charity Law Association of Australia and New Zealand is hosting a webinar about the research/report (details below) on Thursday 19 May at 3pm – please see the following link: https://claanz.org.au/events. All are welcome and there is no charge to attend

1 May 2022

The 2019 New Zealand Law Foundation International Research Fellowship Te Karahipi Rangahau a Taiao awarded to Wellington Barrister, Sue Barker, was dedicated to the question “What does a world-leading framework of charities law look like?” with the final report, entitled “Focus on purpose”, now available.

The report makes 70 recommendations, including that the review of the Charities Act is transferred to an independent body, such as the New Zealand Law Commission, for an independent, first principles (and ideally multi-disciplinary) review taking into account the wider legal framework applicable to charities.

“Ultimately it comes down to the type of society we want to live in – it is very important that we get this right,” said the report’s author, Sue Barker.

The report represents the culmination of two years’ work, building on more than two decades of legal practice in this area.

Read the full article <here>
The report (pdf; 596 pages) is available to download <here>.
