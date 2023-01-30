Charity Reporting Awards 2023

Published by NFP Editor on

Chartered Accountants Australia – New Zealand (CA ANZ) are now inviting entries for the 2023 annual New Zealand Charity Reporting Awards.

The New Zealand Charity Reporting Awards are presented annually by CA ANZ to recognise excellence in charity reporting and to help the sector continue to improve the quality of its reporting.

Entries are now being invited for the sixth annual awards in 2023.

Charities have been required to apply the reporting standards issued by the External Reporting Board (XRB) since 2016. These were introduced to provide greater transparency and consistency in reporting in the charities sector. 

Want to enter your Charity for the Charity Reporting Awards?

Submissions are now open and accepting entries until Tuesday 28 February 2023.

