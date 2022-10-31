Charities Services 2021/2022 Annual Review Published

Read our 2021/2022 Annual Review here.

Highlights from the report:

  • 1,192 new charities were registered in the last year
  • Based on their last annual returns, charities spend $20.40 billion a year on their charitable purposes
  • More than 208,000 volunteers contribute approximately 1.7 million hours every week to charities

This Annual Review showcases information about the charitable sector, goes into detail about what we have achieved in the last year and lays out our priorities for the upcoming year.

