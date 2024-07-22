Advocacy and Charity

A “legal update” from lawyers MinterEllisonRuddWatts at the end of last year tackled the challenges facing advocacy organisations wishing to apply for charitable status.

The challenges faced by advocacy organisations seeking charitable status

Better Public Media Trust v Attorney-General was a recent case before the Court of Appeal that grappled with the familiar questions of what does it mean to be a public benefit charity and when can advocacy be a public benefit. The case highlighted the complex and subjective rules that face advocacy organisations wishing to obtain charitable status.

The full text of the case can be accessed here.

The facts

Better Public Media Trust v Attorney-General was an appeal from the High Court on whether Better Public Media Trust (BPMT) qualified for charitable status. BPMT applied to be registered as a charity under the Charities Act 2005 in October 2015.

In the first instance the Charities Registration Board (CRB) advised BPMT that it did not meet the requirements to be a charity and invited BPMT to make further submissions …”

<Read the full article on the MinterEllisonRuddWatts website here>

