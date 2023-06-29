Better Banking – Creating Ease of Banking for the Not-for-Profit Sector

“Tier-3 and Tier-4 sized not-for-profit (NFP) organisations in the Community and Social Services sector are having real issues accessing and using banking services and products.

These are the smaller entities in the sector Tier-3:under $2 million annual operating expenses; Tier-4 under $140,000 operating payments. These organisations – and the phenon=menal work they do to foster the quality and care of our society and environment, and support individuals to live healthy, safe, and fulfilling lives – is being overlooked by banks … “

Read the full report from Community Networks Aotearoa

Media Release 29 June 2023: Minister Surprises Not-For-Profit And Banking Sectors’ Audience

