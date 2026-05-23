Who’s Really in Charge?

Clarifying Roles Between Boards and Managers in Small NZ Charities

Blurred lines between governance and management remain one of the most common and least openly addressed sources of tension and inefficiency in small NZ charities, particularly as organisations grow beyond purely volunteer-led models.

In many small charities, the question of “who does what” is never clearly answered.

At the start, it often does not matter. Everyone pitches in, decisions are informal, and the focus is on getting things done. But as an organisation grows, perhaps hiring its first staff member or expanding its services, those informal arrangements start to strain.

Without clear boundaries between governance and management, confusion creeps in. Decisions slow down, frustrations build, and accountability becomes unclear.

This is one of the most common governance challenges in New Zealand’s small non-profit sector, and one of the most fixable.

Governance vs management

At its simplest:

Governance is about direction, oversight, and accountability.

Management is about implementation, operations, and delivery.

In a New Zealand context, governance responsibilities typically sit with the board or committee and include:

Setting strategy and long-term direction.

Ensuring compliance with Charities Services, the Incorporated Societies Act 2022 (if applicable), and other legal obligations.

Financial oversight and sustainability.

Appointing and supporting the chief executive or manager (if there is one).

Management responsibilities, whether carried out by paid staff or volunteers, include:

Delivering services or programmes.

Managing day-to-day operations.

Implementing the strategy set by the board.

Managing staff and volunteers.

The distinction sounds clear, but in practice it often is not.

Why small organisations struggle

Several factors make role clarity particularly difficult in small NZ charities.

First, history. Many organisations begin as fully volunteer-run groups where governance and operations are naturally blended.

Second, scale. When there is only one staff member, or none at all, trustees often step into operational roles out of necessity.

Third, relationships. In faith-based or community organisations, trustees, staff, and volunteers often know each other well, which can blur professional boundaries.

Fourth, capacity. There may simply not be enough people to maintain strict separation of roles.

All of this is understandable, but it can lead to ongoing confusion if not addressed deliberately.

A common scenario

A small incorporated society hires its first part-time coordinator.

The board is supportive, but habits do not change. Trustees continue to:

Directly instruct volunteers.

Make operational decisions between meetings.

Request detailed involvement in day-to-day activities.

Meanwhile, the coordinator is unsure:

What authority they actually have.

Who they report to, whether the chair or the whole board.

Whether they can make routine decisions independently.

Tension builds. The board feels the coordinator is not taking enough initiative. The coordinator feels micromanaged.

No one is clearly wrong, but the system is not working.

Risks of unclear roles

When governance and management roles are blurred, several problems can emerge:

Micromanagement by the board, reducing staff effectiveness.

Lack of accountability, with no clear owner for decisions.

Slower decision-making, duplication of effort or failure to do something (slipping through the cracks).

Frustration and burnout for both trustees and staff.

Difficulty attracting and retaining capable staff or volunteers.

Over time, this can erode trust and undermine the organisation’s impact.

Practical steps

You do not need a complex structure to improve clarity, but you do need intentional agreement.

1. Define roles in writing

Create simple, clear role descriptions for:

The board as a whole.

The chair.

Any staff or key volunteers.

Focus on responsibilities, not job titles.

2. Agree on decision boundaries

Clarify:

What decisions the board makes, such as strategy, budgets, and major risks.

What decisions are delegated to management.

Document this in a simple delegation framework.

3. Establish a single point of contact

If you have staff, they should not be managed by the entire board day to day.

Typically:

The chair, or a designated trustee, acts as the main liaison.

Communication from the board is coordinated, not fragmented.

This reduces confusion and mixed messages.

4. Shift board meetings to a governance focus

Review your agendas:

Are you spending most of your time on operational detail?

Or on strategy, risk, and future direction?

Aim to move routine operational reporting out of meetings where possible.

5. Support, but do not duplicate, management

The board’s role is to:

Provide guidance and oversight.

Ask good questions.

Monitor performance.

It is not to redo the work.

6. Revisit arrangements as you grow

Role clarity is not a one-time exercise.

Each time your organisation changes, whether through new staff, new funding, or new programmes, review whether roles still make sense.

Common mistakes to avoid

Assuming everyone has the same understanding of roles.

Letting individual trustees bypass agreed structures.

Confusing “being helpful” with taking over operational work.

Avoiding difficult conversations about boundaries.

Leaving staff without clear authority or support.

Clarity requires explicit agreement, not assumptions.

What you can do this month

Have a board discussion about who does what.

Write or review a simple role description for the board and any staff.

Identify one area where decision-making is currently unclear.

Agree on a basic delegation boundary.

Adjust your next meeting agenda to focus more on governance.

Even small clarifications can make a significant difference.

One-page responsibilities template

Use or adapt the template below for a small charity, incorporated society, or community organisation.

Roles and responsibilities template

Organisation: ____________________________________

Date adopted/reviewed: ____________________________

Applies to: Board, chair, manager/coordinator, key volunteers

Role Primary responsibility What this role should do What this role should not do Board Governance, oversight, and accountability Set strategy; approve budget; monitor finances, risk, and compliance; appoint and support the manager; review organisational performance Run daily operations; supervise staff individually; make routine delivery decisions Chair Leadership of the board Set meeting agendas with management input; lead meetings; support the manager; act as main link between board and manager; ensure board follows agreed processes Act as chief executive; make unilateral board decisions except where delegated; bypass the board or manager Manager/Coordinator Day-to-day management and implementation Deliver programmes; manage operations; supervise staff and volunteers; implement strategy and budget; report to the board through the chair or agreed process Set strategy alone; approve major unbudgeted spending without authority; take over governance responsibilities Treasurer Financial oversight on behalf of the board Help the board understand finances; present clear financial information; support budgeting and monitoring; flag financial risks Carry sole responsibility for all financial knowledge; make major financial decisions alone; replace the board’s oversight role Trustees/Board members Collective governance Prepare for meetings; contribute to decisions; read reports; ask questions; support agreed priorities; respect delegated authority Give direct instructions to staff unless authorised; relitigate agreed decisions outside meetings; take on ad hoc management without agreement Key volunteers Delivery support Carry out agreed tasks; communicate issues to the appropriate person; follow policies and reporting lines Assume governance authority; bypass management arrangements; create new commitments on behalf of the organisation without approval

Delegation guide

Board decisions usually include:

Strategy and annual priorities.

Budget approval.

Major policies.

Significant risks and legal compliance.

Employment of the manager or chief executive.

Major contracts or commitments above an agreed threshold.

Management decisions usually include:

Day-to-day service delivery.

Staff and volunteer coordination.

Routine spending within the approved budget.

Operational planning.

External communications within approved policy and strategy.

Practical checks

Use these questions to test whether your roles are clear:

Do staff know who they report to?

Do trustees know what decisions belong to the board?

Does the chair act as a coordinator rather than a solo decision-maker?

Are volunteers clear about who can approve changes or commitments?

Do meeting agendas focus mainly on governance rather than operational detail?

Final thoughts

In small charities, flexibility is a strength, but without clarity it can become a weakness.

Clear roles do not create rigidity. They create confidence.

When everyone understands their responsibilities and respects the boundaries of others, boards govern more effectively, staff perform better, and organisations are better able to focus on what really matters: their purpose.

This article was researched and compiled using AI [NFP Resource AI Policy]