

Jadene Windley and Barry Baker of Grant Thornton New Zealand recently hosted a webinar to discuss findings from the firm’s 2026 not-for-profit sector report, Turning resilience into reality.

Drawing on the experiences of 205 sector leaders and decision makers, the report puts a familiar dilemma into words: what do you do when more people are knocking on the door, but the funding to help them isn’t keeping pace?

In their article, Purpose under pressure, Windley and Baker look beyond the next grant application to some questions worth putting on the board agenda. One finding about service performance reporting caught our attention: half of those surveyed said it wasn’t helping them evaluate their work. If that sounds familiar, think about a service your board recently agreed to continue. What convinced you it was making a difference? And was that evidence in the report?

There’s a practical question here about working together, too. If two local organisations are chasing the same grants and looking for trustees with similar skills, could sharing some of the work leave both with more time for the people they serve?

You can read the full article on Grant Thornton New Zealand’s website.