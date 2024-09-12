When is someone disqualified from acting as an officer of a charitable entity?

Published by NFP Editor on

In a recent newsletter, RAINEY COLLINS LAWYERS published an article with the above title. The article commences:

“A Society, which was a registered charity, held an AGM for the purposes of voting on new officers as the term of some of the current officers had expired.

A member was nominated in writing prior to the AGM.  After their nomination the member contacted the president of the Society and advised that around five years ago they had been convicted of theft.

They had turned their life around since that time.  They asked the president if this prohibited them from being an officer of the Society.

The president did not know the answer to this so sought legal advice.

Who is disqualified from being an officer of a charity?

In order to register as a charitable entity, you must be able to confirm that all officers of your entity are qualified to be officers …”

Read the whole article here

