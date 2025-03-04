Not-for-Profit Focus – Supporting Seafarers: The Mission of Sailors’ Society New Zealand

The maritime industry is the backbone of global trade, yet the lives of seafarers often remain unseen. These men and women – “The invisible workforce” – spend months away from their families, facing isolation, challenging working conditions, and unpredictable seas. This is where the Sailors’ Society New Zealand steps in — a beacon of hope and support for seafarers navigating the waters around New Zealand.

Who We Are

The Sailors’ Society New Zealand, officially the Sailors’ Society New Zealand Charitable Trust, is a registered charity (CC61926) committed to improving the welfare of seafarers across the country. While affiliated with the UK-based Sailors’ Society, this faith-based organisation operates autonomously, tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of seafarers in New Zealand ports.

Our Mission

At its core, the Sailors’ Society New Zealand is dedicated to ensuring the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of seafarers. Whether it’s providing a warm welcome at port or offering practical assistance during challenging times, the organization stands as a steadfast ally for those who spend their lives at sea.

A Proud Heritage

The roots of the Sailors’ Society stretch back to 1818 when it was founded in the UK to support destitute sailors. In New Zealand, its history dates to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Over decades of service, the Sailors’ Society New Zealand has evolved into a vital lifeline for seafarers, addressing both immediate needs and long-term welfare concerns.

What We Do Today

The Sailors’ Society New Zealand works through a network of welfare services located in key ports across the country:

Auckland (in partnership with local branches of Mission to Seafarers and Stella Maris)

(in partnership with local branches of Mission to Seafarers and Stella Maris) Bluff

Picton

Additionally, a sister organisation in Dunedin/Port Chalmers operates independently while maintaining close collaboration with the Society.

Services Tailored for Seafarers

Each port offers a range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of visiting crew members:

Seafarer Welfare Centres: Safe and welcoming spaces where seafarers can rest and recharge. Transportation Assistance: Helping crew members travel between ports and nearby towns for errands or leisure. Wi-Fi Access: Enabling vital communication with loved ones back home — a lifeline for those at sea for extended periods. Shopping Support: Particularly during COVID-19 lockdowns, this service has been crucial for crew members unable to leave their vessels. Chaplaincy and Ship Visits: Offering spiritual care and companionship through direct engagement onboard ships or at port facilities.

Driving Change Through Collaboration

The Sailors’ Society New Zealand also plays an active role in advocating for seafarer welfare on a national scale. It owns Maritime Welfare Ltd, a charitable company established to secure grant funding from Maritime New Zealand and manage welfare initiatives across its network of ports. By working closely with other maritime organisations, the Society ensures that seafarers receive comprehensive care and support during their time in New Zealand waters.

Why It Matters

Every year, thousands of seafarers visit New Zealand’s shores as part of their global journeys. For many, these visits offer a rare opportunity to connect with others outside their ships, access essential services, and find moments of respite from demanding routines at sea. The Sailors’ Society New Zealand ensures that these moments are meaningful — whether through practical assistance or simply offering a listening ear.

As an organisation steeped in history but focused on modern challenges, the Sailors’ Society continues to be a cornerstone of support for those who keep global trade moving.

Join Us in Supporting Seafarers

Whether you’re looking to donate, volunteer, or learn more about our work, your involvement can make a real difference in the lives of seafarers who visit our shores. Together, we can ensure that no seafarer feels forgotten or unsupported while they are far from home.

Contact: Commander Larry Robbins, National Secretary, is***@is*.nz” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>email, 0211824545, or

Chaplain Aaron Ironside, National Chaplain, ch******@is*.nz” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>email, 021 59 57 59