STOP PRESS!

NFP RESOURCE NEWSLETTER UPDATE July 2025

The re-registration of Incorporated Societies under the 2022 legislation is a hot topic at the moment, and an alarming number of societies have yet to re-register. Registrations must be completed by 1 April 2026. BOARDPRO have organised a free webinar (two, 45-minute sessions on consecutive days – 30 and 31 July 2025) which aims to guide you through the key changes and new compliance obligations your society must meet, including updates to governance structures, officer duties, constitutional requirements, financial reporting and how this may impact operational activities. Boardpro say “You’ll learn why re-registration before the April 2026 deadline is critical, the risks of inaction, and how to practically update your constitution and operational practices. Whether you’re part of a sports club, cultural group, community organisation or any other member based association, these two webinars will help you understand what’s changing, what’s required, and how to prepare with confidence. ” < Details > See also this post on the same subject and also see note below

Message from the External Reporting Board (XRB). The Companies Office manages the Incorporated Societies Register, and you can find more detailed information on the overall law changes at the Companies Office website, including information on how you reregister. After reregistering, some societies will also need to apply accounting standards issued by the External Reporting Board (XRB) – an independent Crown Entity responsible for developing and issuing accounting, auditing and assurance, and climate standards for for-profit, not-for-profit and public sector entities in New Zealand. For further information on these requirements, please see the XRB website and the attached document 'Incorporated Societies – At a Glance' that includes some useful information about these new reporting requirements. The XRB are also hosting a webinar on 11 September to provide an overview of the new financial reporting requirements – register for this event here.

IS YOUR INCORPORATED SOCIETY READY TO RE-REGISTER? A free event being hosted by Moran Law in Wellington on 17 July <details>

