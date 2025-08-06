Review of Governance Procedures

Published by NFP Editor on

Did you know that all registered charities must review their governance procedures (Rules, Constitution etc) every 3 years? Steven Moe of Parry Field Lawyers has published a blog on the subject. Entitled “Not ‘Just another Governance Burden for Charities”, the blog starts:

“All registered charities must now review their governance procedures every three years. We have heard it said that this is simply another burden for charities. We disagree and here’s why.

Why this requirement has been introduced

The policy goal seems to be to help charities succeed.

Some charities are large, well-established entities with robust governance procedures and highly-experienced people governing them. There is a reasonable likelihood that they review their governance procedures routinely.

However, a large proportion of charities are small and many are governed by people with mixed governance understanding and capability. We talk to many people governing charities who have not looked at their governance documents for years and some who are operating outside of what their rules allow. This places the people governing the charity at risk of doing something that is not legally permitted. It can also lead to charities not being well run and potentially failing …” <Read the full blog here>

Categories: GovernanceGovernanceIncorporated SocietiesNon-profit FAQs

Related Posts

Governance

Incorporated Societies: Are you ready for new reporting standards?

Barry Baker and Jadene Windley of Grant Thornton have recently published a blog with the above title on this very topical subject. The article starts: “New regulations are changing how some incorporated societies report their Read more

Non-profit FAQs

STOP PRESS!

Our newsletter is published monthly (except January, and occasionally if the team are taking a well-earned break) around the 27th of the month. Inevitably, no sooner has the newsletter been published than an interesting snippet Read more

Legal

Charities Law

Sue Barker, charity specialist lawyer, has drawn our attention to the latest Law Down Under Podcast which discusses all things charities law. With the Government going back to the drawing board following its February issues Read more