Review of Governance Procedures

Did you know that all registered charities must review their governance procedures (Rules, Constitution etc) every 3 years? Steven Moe of Parry Field Lawyers has published a blog on the subject. Entitled “Not ‘Just another Governance Burden for Charities”, the blog starts:

“All registered charities must now review their governance procedures every three years. We have heard it said that this is simply another burden for charities. We disagree and here’s why.

Why this requirement has been introduced

The policy goal seems to be to help charities succeed.

Some charities are large, well-established entities with robust governance procedures and highly-experienced people governing them. There is a reasonable likelihood that they review their governance procedures routinely.

However, a large proportion of charities are small and many are governed by people with mixed governance understanding and capability. We talk to many people governing charities who have not looked at their governance documents for years and some who are operating outside of what their rules allow. This places the people governing the charity at risk of doing something that is not legally permitted. It can also lead to charities not being well run and potentially failing …” <Read the full blog here>