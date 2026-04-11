Restoration of Incorporated Societies removed from the Register

This post was drafted with the assistance of AI.

A significant number of incorporated societies missed the 5 April 2026 re-registration deadline. Many will have made a deliberate decision not to re-register. However, others for a variety of reasons may have missed the deadline and thus may be wondering how to restore the operational status of their society. This is generally dealt with through restoration/reinstatement rather than the ordinary registration/re-registration process.

A society removed for failing to re-register can apply to be restored, and there is also a separate public-notice process where the Registrar may restore it after removal if no objection is upheld.

What happens after removal

If the society was an older 1908 Act society and did not re-register by 5 April 2026, it will have been “removed from the register”. The practical effect is loss of incorporated status, which can affect bank accounts, contracts, and control of assets.

Main restoration path

There are two broad routes:

Application by the society / eligible person. The Companies Office says restoration can be applied for by certain people, including a committee member, officer, member, creditor, party to proceedings, liquidator, or receiver, depending on the circumstances.



The Companies Office says restoration can be applied for by certain people, including a committee member, officer, member, creditor, party to proceedings, liquidator, or receiver, depending on the circumstances. Registrar-led public notice process. For societies removed because they did not re-register, the Companies Office says a public notice is published and interested parties get 20 working days to object before restoration proceeds.

Typical information needed

For restoration, the society should expect to provide evidence that it was operating and that it should continue to exist. Recent guidance says this can include financial statements, contact details, proof of at least 10 members, and documents showing activity such as minutes, financial records, or legal papers.

Practical options

Realistic options are:

Restore and continue , if the society is still active and wants to keep operating. This may be the best option for clubs, charities, and member groups that still have a purpose.



, if the society is still active and wants to keep operating. This may be the best option for clubs, charities, and member groups that still have a purpose. Wind up and distribute assets , if the society no longer has a useful purpose or the restoration cost/effort is not worthwhile. Guidance from advisers notes winding up can be preferable where the society has effectively ended.



, if the society no longer has a useful purpose or the restoration cost/effort is not worthwhile. Guidance from advisers notes winding up can be preferable where the society has effectively ended. Seek legal assistance early, especially if there are assets, employees, bank accounts, leases, grants, or disputes. Some specialist legal firms that can assist with restoration, or with winding up.

Restoration checklist

1. Confirm the society’s status

Check the exact date the society was removed from the register.

Confirm whether it was removed for missing the 5 April 2026 re-registration deadline.

Identify whether the society was registered under the old 1908 Act or has another status issue.

2. Identify the right applicant

Confirm who is making the application.

Usual applicants may include a committee member, officer, member, creditor, or other person with a proper interest.

Make sure the person signing has authority to act for the society.

3. Gather core documents

A copy of the society’s current or most recent constitution.

A list of current committee members and officers.

Evidence of membership numbers.

Recent annual accounts or financial statements.

Minutes of meetings showing ongoing activity.

Any correspondence from the Companies Office about removal or restoration.

4. Prepare evidence the society is active

Proof the society is still operating or has a real continuing purpose.

Bank records, grant records, event records, contracts, or lease documents.

Evidence that members still want the society restored.

If relevant, confirmation that assets are still being used for the society’s purposes.

5. Check compliance gaps

Review whether the constitution meets the Incorporated Societies Act 2022 requirements.

Identify any missing clauses or governance changes needed.

Prepare amended rules if the constitution needs updating before or with restoration.

Check whether membership, officer, dispute, and meeting procedures are compliant.

6. Deal with assets and liabilities

List all bank accounts, property, intellectual property, and other assets.

List debts, leases, employee obligations, and ongoing contracts.

Confirm who currently controls the assets while the society is off the register.

Check whether any third-party approvals are needed before restoration.

7. Get member approval

Hold a committee or member meeting if needed.

Pass a resolution supporting restoration.

Record the decision in minutes.

Keep a copy of the resolution with the application file.

8. Complete the restoration process

Prepare the restoration application in the required form.

Attach supporting documents and evidence.

Pay any required fee.

Submit within the required time and follow up if the Registrar asks for more information.

9. After restoration

Update the constitution if needed.

Re-open or regularise bank accounts.

Notify funders, suppliers, insurers, and members.

Update records, registers, and contact details.

Put governance processes in place so the society stays compliant going forward.

Common issues to watch

Missing or outdated constitution.

Not enough evidence of ongoing operation.

Unclear authority for the person applying.

Asset ownership issues while the society was removed.

Delays that make restoration harder or increase the risk of winding up instead.

Best practical order