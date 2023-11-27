Report Published – Digital Technology in the Not-for-Profit Sector

Infoxchange is a not-for-profit social enterprise that has been delivering technology for social justice for over 30 years. Their annual report has just been published.

The report provides comprehensive insights into how the not-for-profit sectors in Australia and New Zealand have used technology during the past 12 months. 1,020 organisations participated in the survey.

The results show that sector adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has doubled since their 2022 report, with one in four organisations making use of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT. Sixty-nine percent of organisations are currently using or plan to use AI tools over the next 12 months.



While 12% of organisations experienced a cyber security incident over the past 12 months, less than 40% of organisations have implemented multi-factor authentication for all internet-facing systems with sensitive data, and only 13% of organisations agree they have a clearly documented plan to improve cyber security protection. These findings are concerning given the current cyber security risks and

the sensitivity of data held by the sector.