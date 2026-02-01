Re-registering an Incorporated Society?

Contributed by Parry Field Lawyers

Get started with a Constitution Template

Almost half of the Incorporated Societies in New Zealand are yet to re-register under the Incorporated Societies Act 2022.

Is your society one of them?

If you are preparing to re-register and don’t know where to start, Parry Field Lawyers have introduced a Constitution Template to help you.

Before re-registering, societies must update their constitutions to meet the Act’s requirements and get member approval. Many existing constitutions are no longer compliant.

The Constitution Template is a compliant and cost-effective option, built to meet the Act’s mandatory requirements. Limited customisation is made to suit your society, without the cost of a fully bespoke rewrite – saving you time and ensuring you are prepared for the re-registration deadline.

Time is running out – if you do not reregister by 5 April 2026, your society will cease to exist.

The experienced team at Parry Field Lawyers are legal experts on incorporated societies in New Zealand and have helped hundreds of societies update their constitutions and prepare for re-registration. Get in touch to discuss your options.

Know a society still to re-register? Forward this on to them to let them know.

For more information, join an upcoming webinar, or view the free guide and resources on the Parry Field Lawyers Information Hub: https://www.parryfield.com/home/blogs/resources-for-the-incorporated-societies-act-2022/