Re-registering an Incorporated Society?

Published by NFP Editor on

Contributed by Parry Field Lawyers

Get started with a Constitution Template

Almost half of the Incorporated Societies in New Zealand are yet to re-register under the Incorporated Societies Act 2022.

Is your society one of them?

If you are preparing to re-register and don’t know where to start, Parry Field Lawyers have introduced a Constitution Template to help you.

Before re-registering, societies must update their constitutions to meet the Act’s requirements and get member approval. Many existing constitutions are no longer compliant.

The Constitution Template is a compliant and cost-effective option, built to meet the Act’s mandatory requirements. Limited customisation is made to suit your society, without the cost of a fully bespoke rewrite – saving you time and ensuring you are prepared for the re-registration deadline.

Time is running out – if you do not reregister by 5 April 2026, your society will cease to exist.

The experienced team at Parry Field Lawyers are legal experts on incorporated societies in New Zealand and have helped hundreds of societies update their constitutions and prepare for re-registration. Get in touch to discuss your options.

Constitution Template for Incorporated Societies

Know a society still to re-register? Forward this on to them to let them know.

For more information, join an upcoming webinar, or view the free guide and resources on the Parry Field Lawyers Information Hub: https://www.parryfield.com/home/blogs/resources-for-the-incorporated-societies-act-2022/

Categories: Non-profit FAQs

Related Posts

Administration

Charitable Trusts – the Trustee

Understanding the Role A charitable trust exists to advance one or more charitable purposes, not private benefit, and its trustees are those legally responsible for making that happen. If the trust is incorporated as a Read more

Non-profit FAQs

The Role of Nonprofit Boards in Strategic Planning

We recently came across an article with the above title. This time of year and the start of the new is a time when many boards are looking back and starting to think about strategic Read more

Non-profit FAQs

Related Party Transactions

Our friends at GoodNumbers have recently provided some advice on the above topic, a topic which can cause confusion or even disharmony in an organisation. The GoodNumbers article is entitled “What are Related Party Transactions? Read more