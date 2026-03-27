Pro Bono Technology Projects

Published by NFP Editor on

Applications are open for TCS Tech4HOPE, a pro bono technology and strategy programme supporting not‑for‑profits and charities across New Zealand.

With limited funding and operational pressure often pushing digital priorities down the list, Tech4HOPE helps purpose‑led organisations strengthen capability without the cost of a major technology investment.

If your organisation is looking to:

 • Build or upgrade your website

 • Develop an app to improve service delivery or engagement

 • Strengthen cybersecurity and protect your data

 • Enhance digital strategy, workflows, or sustainable business operations

 • Improve compliance reporting and data analytics across health, disability, or aged‑care services

 • Receive strategic technology guidance to support your long‑term vision

Tech4HOPE can help — at no cost.

Selected NFPs receive access to world‑class TCS IT and business strategy experts, working alongside teams to co‑create practical, scalable solutions that unlock growth and amplify impact.

Learn more and apply: https://tcsempowers.tcsapps.com/apac/tech4hope/

APPLICATIONS CLOSE 6 APRIL 2026

Categories: Non-profit FAQs

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