Patrons and Charities

“Charities cut ties to Sarah Ferguson over reported Epstein email” – 1 News 23 September 2025

The ideal patron today is an active ambassador for a charity’s vision, a responsible steward of their own and the charity’s reputation, and an engaged partner — however public or private — in the organisation’s ongoing success. A patron in the contemporary charity sector acts as an influential supporter—offering credibility, profile, and sometimes strategic networks or endorsements—but does not provide direct governance or management. Charities choose patrons who align with their values, bring positive visibility, and share their mission. Both charity and patron must understand and agree on clear expectations, preferably documented in a written agreement to safeguard the charity’s reputation and manage risks (though experience suggests that this rarely happens!)

Do Patrons Still Matter?

Today, having a prominent, reputable patron can help a non-profit gain media coverage, attract donors, build relationships, and inspire public confidence. While scandals like the one involving Sarah Ferguson highlight the dangers of patron relationships, for most charities, a thoughtful, strategic approach to patronage offers significant potential benefits—if handled with care.

What Is a Patron in the Non-Profit Sector?

A patron is typically a well-known individual who lends their name and public support to a charity, often increasing the organisation’s visibility and helping attract further backing. Patrons are not involved in daily operations or decision-making; their core value is as figureheads or “flag-bearers” rather than as trustees or managers.

Patrons are generally non-members with no legal or fiduciary responsibilities.

Their role may be passive (name only) or more active (attending events, offering introductions).

A good patron shares a charity’s values and “why”, and their profile should complement the organisation’s mission.



What Should Charities Expect of Patrons?

Public Association: Most importantly, permission to use their name and image on websites, annual reports, and at public events.

Most importantly, permission to use their name and image on websites, annual reports, and at public events. Occasional Attendance: Presence at a few high-profile functions, fundraising galas, public launches, or open days.

Presence at a few high-profile functions, fundraising galas, public launches, or open days. Introductions and Networks: Access to new supporters or influential networks.

Access to new supporters or influential networks. Endorsement: Written or video statements when appropriate.

Charities should ensure any specific expectations are agreed and documented. Most importantly, they should monitor the ongoing alignment between the charity’s priorities and the patron’s values and activities, with annual reviews recommended.

What Should Patrons Expect from Their Charities?

Respect for Time: Clear and reasonable requests for appearances, statements, or support.

Clear and reasonable requests for appearances, statements, or support. Transparency and Communication: Honest updates about activities, finances, and media mentions using their name or likeness.

Honest updates about activities, finances, and media mentions using their name or likeness. Legal Clarity: No governance, management, or oversight responsibility, unless appointed as a trustee.

No governance, management, or oversight responsibility, unless appointed as a trustee. Appreciation: Public acknowledgment, invitations to key events, and news of the charity’s impact.

A patron should expect the charity to protect their reputation and to communicate swiftly about issues that may involve them.

The Risks: Reputation and Scandal

Patrons who become embroiled in controversy can bring serious reputational risks to a charity, as seen in recent high-profile cases including the case quoted above. The solution is to:

Conduct thorough due diligence before appointment.

Include withdrawal triggers (“exit clauses”) and crisis procedures in the written agreement.

Hold annual reviews and refresh the pool of patrons as necessary.

Place mission and beneficiary interests above loyalty to the patron.



How Should Charities Choose a Patron?

Alignment: Only select individuals who clearly fit with the charity’s ‘story’ and purpose.

Only select individuals who clearly fit with the charity’s ‘story’ and purpose. Relevance: Their profession or experience should make them credible champions for the cause (e.g. a scientist for a research charity, an athlete for youth sports).

Their profession or experience should make them credible champions for the cause (e.g. a scientist for a research charity, an athlete for youth sports). Reputation: Ensure no history of controversy or conflicting interests.

Ensure no history of controversy or conflicting interests. Realistic Commitments: Understand what level of engagement they can offer—some will be figureheads, others hands-on supporters.

Understand what level of engagement they can offer—some will be figureheads, others hands-on supporters. Written Agreement: Set explicit expectations and review policies in writing before any public announcement.

From Selection to Exit: The Patron Lifecycle

Selection: Board-level discussion on what is needed; due diligence research; targeted, personal approach.

Board-level discussion on what is needed; due diligence research; targeted, personal approach. Agreement: Letter or MoU outlining roles, expectations, activities, and review/exit provisions.

Letter or MoU outlining roles, expectations, activities, and review/exit provisions. Engagement: “Onboarding” meeting; invitations to key events; regular updates.

“Onboarding” meeting; invitations to key events; regular updates. Review: Annual conversation to ensure continued value.

Annual conversation to ensure continued value. Exit: Dignified exit with emeritus titles or thanks if appropriate, swift if reputation is at risk.



Conclusion: Best Practice Recommendations

Align patron values with the mission.

Set and document clear expectations for both sides.

Conduct due diligence before appointment.

Monitor and review annually, acting swiftly if risks arise.

Place the charity’s reputation and beneficiaries’ needs first in all decisions.

A modern charity must be as thoughtful about managing the patron relationship as with any core strategy — balancing the value of profile and credibility with the ever-present need to protect reputation, mission, and trust.

Useful Resources

The Role of the Patron (Factsheet)

Patrons, Presidents and Personalities – working with high-level volunteers – Directory of Social Change/ Institute of Fundraising (UK) 2008