NFP Focus – Terra Nova Foundation

About Us

Terra Nova is a global think tank based on wisdom, insight and sound science – working with individuals and organisations to align human behaviour with planetary and community need. We underpin our work with genuine connection – human, cultural, spiritual and mother earth. It can’t be any other way. We are totally committed to driving change from the earth, with the earth, for the earth.

We are based in Aotearoa New Zealand and connect internationally, joining and inspiring effective action around the world.

Wisdom

We generate and bring profound wisdom, expertise, and knowledge to the table to identify impactful actions for change. We help navigate misinformation, demystify the climate science, and amplify indigenous insight so you can make informed decisions from real and trustworthy information and knowledge.

Catalysts

We identify, enable and uplift actions and initiatives that accelerate true change. Whether you are an individual wondering what impact you can make, a business shifting gear (or starting up), or a community organisation addressing need – we work with you to leverage your strengths, your capabilities and your opportunities.

Impact

We help you identify the impact you want to make and work with to measure and celebrate the difference you make along the journey. This includes a combination of the progress you’ve made for you, your people and your earth.

This is what planetary change is about – knowing who we are, with our feet firmly on the ground, connected – making decisions and taking action that is beneficial for all living beings on this planet.

Registered NZ Charity: CC59192

E: in**@*******va.foundation

W: https://terranova.foundation



Programmes

Earth+ Resilience and Emissions Reduction Programme from Terra Nova Foundation

In partnership with Rātā Foundation, our Earth+ Resilience and Emissions Reduction programme has been designed to empower community organisations with the tools and know-how to take action towards taking environmental action and preparing for change; and it’s free of charge!

With the support of the Terra Nova team and other programme participants, you will be guided to identify how your organisation is uniquely placed to contribute to the resilience and wellbeing of people and planet, and the opportunities and obstacles to creating positive change. The programme is accessible and suitable for everyone, from those just starting on the journey, to those who have steps in place but are looking to gain access to further resources.

Through an introductory workshop and ongoing personal support, you will gain:

Access to a dedicated online community where you can connect with the Terra Nova team, other Rātā grantees and specialised partners. Ask questions, find resources and share your journey.

A toolkit of resources and impact sessions to develop your knowledge and connect you with the expertise and support to build resilience and tackle change in a range of impact areas.

Complementary access to the Cogo carbon emissions measurement tool, providing you the ability to quantify and report on your emissions impact and providing recommended actions for emissions reduction and cost savings, in an easy-to-use format.

Follow this link to register your organisation or find out more.