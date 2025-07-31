Incorporated Societies: Are you ready for new reporting standards?

Barry Baker and Jadene Windley of Grant Thornton have recently published a blog with the above title on this very topical subject.

The article starts: “New regulations are changing how some incorporated societies report their finances. The Incorporated Societies Act 2022 replaces the 1908 Act, marking the first major overhaul in more than 100 years.

Contents:
Which reporting tier does your organisation fall under?
How are the requirements for your new tier different?
Do you need a statement of service performance?
When do you need to start the transition?
Do you need to line up an auditor? “

Read the article here.

