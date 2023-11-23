Harnessing Technology to Drive Positive Transformation

An interesting article with the above title was recently posted on the INFOODLE website.

Change is an inevitable and essential part of life. It’s what propels societies, organisations, and individuals forward. Embracing change is often challenging, but it is also the catalyst for progress and improvement.

For any charity or not-for-profit organisation, change is not just a choice but a necessity in order to fulfil your organisation’s mission and purpose. To make a meaningful impact and bring about positive change, charities need to adapt and evolve. In this blog, we will explore how technology, specifically CRM database platforms, can empower charity organisations to be the change they wish to see in their community and the world …” <Full article>

