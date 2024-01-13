Handling Lean Periods In Non-Profit Fundraising – A Complete Guide

Published by NFP Editor on

We recently came across an article in Finance Monthly, a UK publication.

The article starts:

Nonprofits tackle vital issues, lead the charge for change, and make a real difference in our communities.

But let’s be real: even non-profits hit rough patches where money is tight, and pulling in donations feels like a massive uphill battle.

This complete guide will focus on seven strategies non-profit organizations can use to get through lean fundraising periods and ensure their continued ability to fulfil their noble and community-changing missions.

<Read the whole article here>

Categories: Non-profit FAQs

Related Posts

Governance

Meetings – Moving, seconding … but why?

Meetings - is moving and seconding legally required?

Charitable Trusts

Form CT1: What does this mean?

When submitting an application to incorporate a Trust Board with Companies Office, a statutory declaration is required on form CT1. This requires the declarant to agree to two statements, the second that:  “There are no Read more…

Non-profit FAQs

Challenges and Solutions: Navigating the Landscape of Social Impact in New Zealand

In the realm of charitable work, the path to positive social impact is often marked by challenges that demand clear thinking and innovative solutions. New Zealand, with its unique blend of diverse communities and environmental Read more…