Governance Procedures must be reviewed

   One of the changes made by the Charities Amendment Act 2023 is that all charities now have a statutory duty to review their governance procedures at least every 3 years. The requirement came into effect on 5 October 2023.

    These governance procedures, and your review of them, includes two main aspects:

  • your charity’s rules documents, which could be a trust deed or constitution
  • any policies or guidelines relevant to your charity’s governance obligations, such as policies on financial management, conflicts of interest and staff and volunteers.      

