Not-for-Profit Focus – GIFT COLLECTIVE

Gift Collective is a charity fundholding service.

Fundholding is where a project sits under the umbrella of an existing entity so that it doesn’t have to set up its own infrastructure. It’s also called fiscal sponsorship, fiscal hosting, or auspicing.

Funding is then received by the umbrella organisation to be spent on the charitable purpose of the project.

As a fundholder, Gift Collective is a legal entity and has a bank account – through which you can interact with the world, so you don’t need to manage your funds personally or incorporate a new legal entity.

Projects get access to registered charity status, qualify for grants and give tax credits to donors. This is done through the registered charitable trust status of the fundholder entity, The Gift Trust (CC40774).

Your project can raise and spend money and operate in the world, without seeking charitable status, incorporating, reporting to IRD or charities services, or opening a new bank account. We take care of all of that so you can stay focused on your kaupapa and mahi.

