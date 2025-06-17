Free Workspace & Meeting Room for NFPs in S. Canterbury

We have learned of a new initiative from the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce that may be of interest to Not-for-Profit organisations in South Canterbury.

Supported by The Pub Charity Limited, the NFP Hub @ The Chamber – a dedicated workspace and meeting room, are offered completely free for local Not-for-Profit organisations to use. Whether they need a quiet desk for admin, a private space for meetings, or somewhere to focus on their mission, the NFP Hub is here to support them.

The NFP Hub is located at 25 Canon Street, Timaru.

