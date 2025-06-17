Free Workspace & Meeting Room for NFPs in S. Canterbury

We have learned of a new initiative from the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce that may be of interest to Not-for-Profit organisations in South Canterbury.

Supported by The Pub Charity Limited, the NFP Hub @ The Chamber – a dedicated workspace and meeting room, are offered completely free for local Not-for-Profit organisations to use. Whether they need a quiet desk for admin, a private space for meetings, or somewhere to focus on their mission, the NFP Hub is here to support them.

The NFP Hub is located at 25 Canon Street, Timaru.

See attached a flyer.