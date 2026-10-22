Election 2026-what are the parties offering charities and not-for-profits?

If you run a charity, club or community organisation, election promises can leave you asking a fairly simple question: “What would this actually mean for us?” More reliable funding, less paperwork and enough people to do the work would probably be a good start.

With the forthcoming election on 7 November, and with considerable help from our AI program, we’ve looked at what the parties are saying about charitable giving, community funding and the way not-for-profits operate (Electoral Commission). This is a snapshot as at 22 October 2026 … it’s not a recommendation on how to vote!

First, a quick word about donations

One important change is already law. From 1 April 2027, individual donors’ tax credits will be limited to gifts totalling the lower of $100,000 or their taxable income, giving a maximum annual credit of $33,333.33 (Inland Revenue, Deloitte’s explanation).

People can still give more; they just won’t receive an individual donation tax credit on the excess (Deloitte). That distinction matters when comparing the parties’ promises.

The party-by-party picture

All 17 parties on the confirmed party-vote list as at this date are included, in alphabetical order, below (Electoral Commission). Some have specific proposals; others offer broader positions, and “not located” means we didn’t find a clear commitment in the material reviewed, not that the party necessarily has no policy.

What should we take from this?

There isn’t one policy that will suit every organisation. A rescue service buying equipment, a community trust employing carers and a charity relying on major donors will have quite different priorities.

On the donation cap, ACT and Opportunity make explicit repeal promises (ACT, Opportunity). Don’t assume that criticism by another party amounts to the same commitment.

On day-to-day sustainability, the Greens’ standing policy directly addresses contract length, overheads and advocacy, while National’s published approach emphasises outcomes-focused community commissioning (Greens, National). Our suggestion is to ask both the funding question and the workload question: will the arrangement cover what it costs to deliver and report on the work?

Three questions worth asking candidates

What will you actually fund? Ask about wages, overheads, insurance and administration, not just new projects.

Ask about wages, overheads, insurance and administration, not just new projects. How will it work? Who qualifies, when would it start, and what paperwork will be required?

Who qualifies, when would it start, and what paperwork will be required? What can we rely on? Is it a firm, funded commitment, an idea for investigation or something still to be negotiated?

You don’t have to stay silent because you’re a charity. Charities Services says organisations can publish objective comparisons and advocate on issues connected to their charitable purposes, while remaining independent and not supporting or opposing a party or candidate (Charities Services guidance).

Perhaps the best use of this election period is a short board conversation: which proposals would genuinely help our organisation, and what do we still need to ask? Compare the detail, keep the discussion non-partisan and don’t be afraid to request a straight answer.

Note: This is general information gathered by use of AI with some comment added, it is not legal or tax advice. Policies can change, and delivery may depend on legislation, Budgets and coalition agreements; check the linked material before relying on the summary above.