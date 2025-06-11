Effective Governance

Published by NFP Editor on

NFP Resource has learned of an introductory governance book “Getting to grips with not-for-profit governance”, for the NZ market (it’s the only one). The book is endorsed by the Institute of Directors, NZ, Womens Refuge, smaller organisations and individuals, plus Steven Moe

The book is written to help aspiring and new directors/committee members in the NFP sector. It was also written with an eye on “CEO’s”. It is also written with the need to transition from the Incorporated Societies Act 1908 to the Incorporated Societies Act 2022 in mind.

A free except from a book’s chapter is available here: 2. On Becoming a Director

In additional to promoting the book, the  website contains information of interest to members of NFPs including CEO and board/committee members. The Resources page includes links to:

See this YOUTUBE interview with the author

Visit the author’s website here to order the book

Categories: GovernanceGovernanceNon-profit FAQsStructure

