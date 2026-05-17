When “Good Practice” Becomes Too Much: Managing Compliance Overload in Small NZ Charities

Running a small non-profit (“charity”) in New Zealand has never been simple—but in recent years, many organisations have found the burden quietly slipping from “doing good” to “keeping up.”

What used to be a manageable set of responsibilities has grown into a complex web of reporting, policies, legal obligations, and funder expectations. For many trustees and volunteer leaders, this is leading to something rarely talked about openly: governance fatigue.

If left unchecked, this isn’t just uncomfortable—it’s a real risk to the sustainability of your organisation.

Compliance overload

Compliance overload happens when the cumulative weight of legal, regulatory, and “best practice” expectations exceeds an organisation’s capacity to manage them effectively.

In New Zealand, this includes obligations and pressures such as:

DIA Charities Services’ annual returns and performance reporting

Legislative requirements (especially for those registered or transitioning)

IRD requirements and financial accountability

Health and safety responsibilities

Increasingly detailed funder reporting and outcome measurement

Expectations to adopt formal policies (privacy, safeguarding, conflicts of interest, etc.)

Individually, each requirement is reasonable. Collectively, they can become overwhelming—especially for organisations run by volunteers.

Why this is harder for small organisations

Large charities often have paid staff, accountants, or compliance support. Small organisations rarely. Instead, the same few people are frequently:

Governing the organisation

Delivering services

Managing administration

Handling compliance

This creates a number of challenges, for example:

Time scarcity. Volunteers are already stretched, and compliance tasks tend to be pushed to evenings or weekends.

Volunteers are already stretched, and compliance tasks tend to be pushed to evenings or weekends. Uneven knowledge. Trustees may not fully understand what is legally required versus what is simply “good practice.”

Trustees may not fully understand what is legally required versus what is simply “good practice.” Risk aversion. Faced with uncertainty, many boards adopt a “do everything” approach—adding policies, reports, and processes just in case.

The result? More admin, less impact.

A common scenario

A small community trust receives funding from three different sources. Each funder requires slightly different reports, formats, and outcome measures.

At the same time, the board is:

Updating its constitution to meet the Incorporated Societies Act 2022 as amended

Trying to implement a new health and safety policy

Completing its Charities Services annual return

The treasurer is overwhelmed. Meetings become dominated by compliance updates. Strategic discussions disappear.

Nothing is technically “wrong”—but the charity is slowly losing energy and direction.

The real risks of governance fatigue

Governance fatigue doesn’t usually show up as a dramatic failure. It’s more subtle—and arguably more dangerous.

Key risks include:

Declining board engagement and participation

Poor-quality decision-making due to exhaustion or information overload

Token compliance (doing things superficially just to tick the box)

Burnout and loss of key volunteers

Strategic drift—losing sight of mission and purpose

Ironically, trying to do “everything right” can lead to doing the most important things poorly.

Practical ways to regain control

The goal is not to ignore compliance—but to manage it proportionately and deliberately.

Here are some practical steps:

1. Separate “must-do” from “nice-to-have”

Not all compliance tasks are equal.

Focus first on:

Legal requirements (e.g. Charities Services reporting, statutory obligations)

Contractual obligations (funder agreements)

Then assess which policies or practices are optional or can be simplified.

2. Right-size your policies

Many small charities adopt policies written for large organisations.

Instead:

Keep policies short and practical

Ensure they reflect what you actually do

Avoid copying complex templates without adaptation

A two-page policy that is understood is better than a ten-page document that sits unread.

3. Streamline reporting

If you report to multiple funders:

Look for common information across reports

Create a single internal reporting format that can be adapted

Reuse content where appropriate

This reduces duplication and saves time.

4. Use a compliance calendar

Map out key obligations across the year:

Annual return deadlines

Funding reports

Policy reviews

This avoids last-minute pressure and spreads the workload more evenly.

5. Share the load

Avoid concentrating all compliance knowledge in one person (often the treasurer).

Instead:

Assign specific responsibilities across the board

Ensure at least two people understand key processes

Build basic financial and governance literacy across trustees

6. Give yourself permission to simplify

Not every “best practice” recommendation needs to be implemented immediately—or at all.

Ask:

Does this meaningfully reduce risk?

Does it improve our impact?

Do we have the capacity to sustain it?

If the answer is no, it may not be the right priority just now.

Common mistakes to avoid

Treating all compliance requirements as equally urgent

Copying policies from other organisations without tailoring them

Letting compliance dominate board agendas

Failing to review whether existing processes are still necessary

Assuming more documentation always equals better governance

Good governance is not about volume—it’s about effectiveness.

What you can do this month

List all your current compliance obligations and deadlines

Identify the top 3 “must-do” requirements

Review one policy and simplify it

Create (or update) a 12-month compliance calendar

Have a board discussion about workload and capacity

Even small steps can reduce pressure significantly.

Final thought

Small charities are not failing because they lack commitment or care. In many cases, they are trying to do too much with too little—especially when it comes to compliance.

The challenge is not to lower standards, but to apply them wisely.

Sustainable governance means focusing your limited time and energy where it matters most: supporting your mission and serving your community.

This article was drafted using AI (NFP Resource AI policy)