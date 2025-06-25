Charities Law

Sue Barker, charity specialist lawyer, has drawn our attention to the latest Law Down Under Podcast which discusses all things charities law.

With the Government going back to the drawing board following its February issues paper on taxing charities, charities now have, in Sue Barker’s opinion, such an important opportunity to ask for what they do want rather than constantly having to react to unhelpful kneejerk, siloised proposals.

In the latest podcast, (#34) Sue discusses her career and charities law in general.

https://www.patterson.co.nz/podcast

An earlier podcast hosted by Simon O’Connor in a similar vein might also be of interest: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jV3kIh2Pf6o

