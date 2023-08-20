Best CRM for Charities and Churches 2023

We recently came across a blog on the INFOODLE website on the above subject. The prices quoted are in GB Pounds but the information seems applicable to the NZ context.

“There are many different charity CRM options available these days. But which of them understand your special needs as a Not-For-Profit? What can replace your cumbersome excel spreadsheets? Which can answer questions like ‘How do I receipt easier?’ or ‘How to manage memberships?’

Charities and Not-For-Profit Organisations (NFPOs), like other organisations out there, require a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software that keys into their goals and helps them get the desired results. Whether you are learning about CRMs for the first time or looking to know more about how they work and what they can do for non-profit organisations and charities, you are at the right place.

The article extensively discusses CRM software, how they work, and why they are vital to what NFPOs and Charities do. It also offers excellent CRM recommendations based on what is currently available in the market, emphasizing its pros, cons, and features."