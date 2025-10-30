Bank Accounts for Non-Profit Organisations

Website GOOD NUMBERS recently posted a guide entitled “How to open a Bank Account for your Charity”.

The guide starts: “As many in the sector know, opening a bank account for a charity can be anything but straightforward. Bank staff are often unfamiliar with the process, and it’s not uncommon for trustees to visit a branch three or four times before successfully getting a bank account open. In short, most banks’ support for charities and non-profits is pretty poor.

Community Networks Aotearoa investigated this issue in 2023 — you can read their report here: Banking Issues in the Community Sector.

This guide gives you the tips and tricks to make opening a bank account as easy as possible.” <Read the guide on-line here>

This post replaces the one with the same title posted in 2018 and updated up to 2022