AI Risk Assessments

Published by NFP Editor on

What New Zealand organisations should check before using AI tools

Amelia Harris, a NZ Privacy and Data Protection Consultant at genPrivacy, recently published a blog on AI Risk Assessments. With Amelia’s permission we reproduce much of her blog here.

Ameila says: “AI tools are appearing in workplaces faster than most organisations can keep up with.

Sometimes they’re introduced through a formal procurement process. More often, they’re discovered by an enthusiastic employee, trialled by a team, or adopted because “everyone else is using it.”

Before long, people across the organisation are experimenting with AI in different ways, often without any formal review.

Sound familiar?

This is happening in organisations of every size. AI tools are arriving faster than most businesses can keep up with, and many are being adopted before anyone has stopped to ask some basic questions.

What information is going into the tool?

Where does that information go?

Who has assessed the risks?

The challenge isn’t that AI is inherently dangerous. The challenge is that many organisations don’t yet have a process for deciding which tools are appropriate, what safeguards are needed, and how staff should use them responsibly.

That’s where AI governance comes in.”

The blog continues to cover the following points/topics:

  • The real risk isn’t the AI tool
  • What is AI governance?
  • Why every organisation needs a simple AI assessment process
  • A practical five-step AI risk assessment framework
    • Step 1: Identify the purpose
    • Step 2: Understand what information will be used
    • Step 3: Assess the risks
    • Step 4: Decide what safeguards are needed
    • Step 5: Review regularly
  • Where privacy fits into AI governance
  • Questions to ask an AI vendor before you approve their tool
  • Start simple and build from there
  • Frequently asked questions about AI risk assessments

.

Book your AI health check

An AI Health Check, AI risk assessment, or responsible AI framework can help you put the right foundations in place so your organisation can embrace AI with confidence, rather than uncertainty. Book a call with Amelia to talk about your AI health check.

You can read the whole Blog here

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