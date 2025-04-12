A Cautionary Tale

Published on

A British podcast tells the story of the legendary fundraising efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore and what follows.

The podcast (42 minutes including promotions) contains lessons for those starting and running non-profit organisations and, indeed, lessons for donors:

“When Britain entered its first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, many found comfort in evoking the British wartime spirit. A timely hero emerged – Captain Tom Moore, a WWII veteran who walked up and down his garden to raise money for frontline nurses. But when the fundraising switched to a new charity, did anyone think to check where was the money going? “

Follow this link to listen to the podcast

