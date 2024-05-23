20 Warning Signs A Nonprofit Is Headed For Failure (And How To Save It)

Published by NFP Editor on

A blog on the Forbes Nonprofit Council website caught our eye.

The article starts: “Nonprofit organizations can sometimes face the risk of failure, and staff and executives must be aware of the telltale signs. When it becomes apparent that a nonprofit is headed toward trouble, effective leadership can be the saving grace between staying afloat and shutting down operations for good.

To that end, 20 Forbes Nonprofit Council members highlight critical indicators that can signal a nonprofit’s failure, from donor fatigue to internal strife. Read on to discover these signs, as well as these experts’ top strategies for turning the ship around …”

Go To the Blog to read the full article

Categories: AdministrationResources
Tags:

Related Posts

Governance

A Board Member’s Handbook for Small (and Very Small) Nonprofits

BoardWorks website recently published a review of ” A Board Member’s Handbook for Small (and Very Small) Nonprofits” by Erik Handberg The review starts: “Aotearoa New Zealand has around 28,000 charities and another 24,000 incorporated Read more…

Administration

Cybersecurity: ZOOM

Many NFPs use ZOOM for team meetings. A potentially major security flaw was recently notified on the website securityaffairs. While the article is quite technical, it appears that you may need to uninstall the current Read more…

Administration

Cybersecurity: A vulnerable spot for NFPs

A blog post by Barry Baker, and Brent Kennerley of Grant Thornton asks: “Is your Not for Profit enterprise prepared for a cyberattack? If the answer is ‘no’, you’re not alone.” The article goes on Read more…